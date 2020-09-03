MCPSS reporting technical issues with their website

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System is reporting technical issues with their website, mcpss.com, this happening on the third day of remote learning for students.

The school system posted the following statement with direction for parents trying to log into their child’s lessons.

“MCPSS Families, We are currently having technical issues with our website, mcpss.com, that may make it difficult to access your lessons via Clever. But you can still access all of your lessons directly from Schoology’s website. Go to: mcpss.schoology.com (Do not put a www in front of that web address) to access the live lessons and all of the other features.”

