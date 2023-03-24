MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System released a statement following the arrest of a volunteer football coach for allegedly selling drugs on Vigor High School’s campus.

Herbett Burrell was arrested and booked into Metro Jail Thursday, March 24 and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of marijuana.

We are aware of the situation that occurred on the campus of Vigor High School on Thursday. The individual involved is not an MCPSS employee and served only in the capacity as a volunteer football coach. However, we do not tolerate actions such as these on our campuses and are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. We have been in contact with the Sheriff’s Office and want to clarify that there is no evidence that the individual was selling or distributing drugs to any students or employees. Mobile County Public Schools does require that any volunteers who may have unsupervised access to students undergo a background check. Rena Phillips, Mobile County Public Schools System

Burrell’s bond was set at $21,000.