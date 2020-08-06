MCPSS release 2020 remote learning guide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System released a 2020 remote learning guide to prepare students and parents for the upcoming school year.
The following is MCPSS’ post regarding the remote learning guide:
MCPSS say this guide lists the expectations for the school year, as well as resources in place to assist families during this time of uncertainty.
