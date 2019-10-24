MCPSS receives its highest school report card grade

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools received their highest Alabama School Report Card grade, an 82. That’s a five-point improvement from last year’s 77.

The Baldwin County School System earned an 86 from the Alabama Department of Education. A slight improvement from last year’s grade of 85. Two schools received 99s, Fairhope Elementary and Orange Beach Elementary.

The grade is determined based on student performance, student growth, attendance, graduation rate and career readiness.