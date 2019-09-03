MCPSS purchases walk-through metal detectors for home football games

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System has purchased walk-through metal detectors to be used at each of the high school football home games.

This comes after nine people were shot as the LeFlore-Williamson High School football game was ending at Ladd Peebles Stadium Friday night.

The school system says they plan to install the metal detectors Wednesday as part of their enhance protocol for sporting events.

MCPSS says they will release more details on the new protocol Wednesday.