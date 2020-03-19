MCPSS prepping in case school closure extended

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County students are set to return to class on April 6, but amid continued coronavirus concerns, the closure may be extended.

Mobile County Public School System officials say they’re trying to be proactive and be ready if schools are out longer. Teachers are prepping to shift to online learning. For students without access to internet, materials will be made available for them.

“Our teachers worked hard yesterday to make sure that they are able to give students lessons online. Our students are working online on their iReady math and reading. If they don’t have access to the internet, we’ve provided academic packets that are hard copies so students could work on it,” said MCPSS Spokesperson Rena Phillips.

School system officials say they’re working on launching an online platform where high school seniors can work on their academic requirements so they can still get their diploma.

On Thursday Mississippi’s Governor announced all public schools would be closed through April 17.

