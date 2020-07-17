MCPSS plans to start online school Sept. 1

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools will not open on Aug. 10. Instead, the district’s superintendent announced today a plan to open online on Sept. 1.

The first nine weeks will be online, but will students be able to go back once that time passes? The answer depends on how our area is doing with coronavirus.

This afternoon, Superintendent Threadgill said he’s working closely with the county’s health department to make sure he’s not putting students and staff at risk by going back too soon.

“Mobile County Public Schools will not reopen for students on Aug. 10, 2020,” Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said.

For many parents, the announcement was one they have been waiting for, for weeks.

“I have a child that’s starting kindergarten this year, so it was really important that I knew what was going on,” Jennifer Robinson said.

Robinson has five students in the Mobile County Public School System.

“My 11th grader, I think she was a little too excited. I had to explain to her, you’re going back to school, just not now,” Robinson said. “My kindergartener, he still doesn’t understand that he’s going to school this year, but we’re trying to explain it to him.”

Robinson says she planned to homeschool her children regardless of the district’s decision, but she approves of how Mobile County Public Schools is handling reopening.

Superintendent Chresal Threadgill spoke about how the district is spending millions – making sure students can connect..

“We have ordered several thousand Chrome books, several thousand wifi’s, so we feel like we have enough devices and wifi’s for all of our students,” Threadgill said.

If the district reopens after nine weeks, students have three options: They can attend face to face, remotely, or do virtual learning.

Virtual school allows students to go at their own pace while remote is more structured.

“Especially with the kids being home, they’re going to have their toys, they’re going to have their games and all of that, so it’s going to be really hard to ge tthem to focus,” Robinson said.

When asked “Do you have any advice to other parents who are also going to be embarking on this new journey with you this fall?” one person said: “Pray, just pray because we’re going to need a lot of it.”

As far as fall sports go, at this point Superintendent Threadgill says he’s constantly talking to the Alabama High School Athletic’s Association, but there is currently no set plan.

