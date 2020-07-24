MCPSS: Middle school sports postponed until further notice

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The statewide mask mandate has been in effect since July 16th. With high humidity and hot temperatures as we get close to the peak of summer heat, more heat-related illnesses were reported. Could wearing a face-covering outside put you at a higher risk?

Meteorologist Colleen Peterson asked Greg Ledbetter, ER Physician at Brookwood Medical Baptist Center in Birmingham Alabama, if wearing a mask outside on a hot day could increase the chances of a heat related illness?