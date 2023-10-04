MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School Systems Magnet Schools will start accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year on Friday, Oct. 6.
MCPSS has nine magnet schools. Selection is based on a computer-based lottery system.
Applicants must live within the MCPSS district. Students will find out their selection status by the end of the second quarter of the 2023-24 school year.
These nine schools are rated among the best across the state of Alabama and feature accelerated courses within the school’s theme.
Here is a list of the nine magnet schools across the MCPSS district:
Magnet elementary schools:
- Council Traditional School
- Eichold-Mertz School of Math and Science
- Old Shell Road School of Creative and Performing Arts
Magnet middle Schools:
- Phillips Preparatory
- Clark-Shaw School of Math, Science, and Technology
- Denton Magnet School of Technology
- Dunbar School of Creative and Performing Arts
- The Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies
Magnet high school:
- John L. LeFlore Magnet High School
To learn more about each of the nine magnet schools across the MCPSS district, go to the MCPSS website.