MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School Systems Magnet Schools will start accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year on Friday, Oct. 6.

MCPSS has nine magnet schools. Selection is based on a computer-based lottery system.

Applicants must live within the MCPSS district. Students will find out their selection status by the end of the second quarter of the 2023-24 school year.

These nine schools are rated among the best across the state of Alabama and feature accelerated courses within the school’s theme.

Here is a list of the nine magnet schools across the MCPSS district:

Magnet elementary schools:

  • Council Traditional School
  • Eichold-Mertz School of Math and Science
  • Old Shell Road School of Creative and Performing Arts

Magnet middle Schools:

  • Phillips Preparatory
  • Clark-Shaw School of Math, Science, and Technology
  • Denton Magnet School of Technology
  • Dunbar School of Creative and Performing Arts
  • The Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies

Magnet high school:

  • John L. LeFlore Magnet High School

To learn more about each of the nine magnet schools across the MCPSS district, go to the MCPSS website.