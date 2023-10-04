MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School Systems Magnet Schools will start accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year on Friday, Oct. 6.

MCPSS has nine magnet schools. Selection is based on a computer-based lottery system.

Applicants must live within the MCPSS district. Students will find out their selection status by the end of the second quarter of the 2023-24 school year.

These nine schools are rated among the best across the state of Alabama and feature accelerated courses within the school’s theme.

Here is a list of the nine magnet schools across the MCPSS district:

Magnet elementary schools:

Council Traditional School

Eichold-Mertz School of Math and Science

Old Shell Road School of Creative and Performing Arts

Magnet middle Schools:

Phillips Preparatory

Clark-Shaw School of Math, Science, and Technology

Denton Magnet School of Technology

Dunbar School of Creative and Performing Arts

The Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies

Magnet high school:

John L. LeFlore Magnet High School

To learn more about each of the nine magnet schools across the MCPSS district, go to the MCPSS website.