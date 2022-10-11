MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The start of the 2023-2024 school year is less than a year away, meaning it’s about time to start thinking of what school your child will be attending next year. The magnet school applications for next school year have officially opened.

The Mobile County Public School System has nine magnet schools, including three elementary schools, five middle schools and one high school. Each school offers its students different opportunities and specialties to explore. Students are selected for magnet schools through a lottery-style computer-based system and must meet set entrance criteria.

The nine schools include:

Elementary Schools:

Council Traditional School

“This National Blue Ribbon School offers the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme, and emphasizes accelerated academics and communications skills.”

Eichold-Mertz School of Math, Science and Technology

“This National Blue Ribbon school provides an ideal learning environment for students interested in an accelerated, laboratory-based mathematics, science and technology curriculum.”

Old Shell Road School of Creative and Performing Arts

“Creative and performing arts programs such as dance, drama, art and music are infused into academic classes at this National Blue Ribbon school to enhance student achievement.”

Middle Schools:

Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies

“Housed in Alabama’s oldest public school building, it focuses on global studies and entrepreneurship, taught through a project-based curricular approach and serves grades 6-9.”

Clarke-Shaw School of Math, Science and Technology

“Students are encouraged to learn through accelerated, laboratory-based science, mathematics and technology courses at this National Blue Ribbon school.”

Denton Magnet School of Technology

“Students are prepared to meet the challenges of the 21st century through a technology-driven curriculum that focuses on communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking.”

Dunbar School of Creative and Performing Arts

“A strong academic curriculum is enhanced with arts electives in band, strings, piano, guitar, chorus, dance, baton, art, ceramics, musical theater and drama.”

Phillips Preparatory School

“This National Blue Ribbon school features the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme, and an accelerated college preparatory curriculum that provides opportunities for academic exploration and broad-based enrichment opportunities.”

High Schools:

Leflore Magnet High School

“LeFlore features a rejuvenated and enhanced fine arts program, including dance, theater, band, and chorus, while also offering specialized academies in pre-law, health sciences and public service.”

Parents can apply on the MCPSS website through Nov. 7.