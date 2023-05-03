MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System is hosting its second annual career fair and is looking to hire hundreds of employees, with signing bonuses of up to $5,000, according to a news release.

Principals from all 90 MCPSS schools will be at the career fair to interview candidates. MCPSS hired 96 employees from its first career fair and hired dozens more over the summer.

A spokesperson for MCPSS said they are looking to hire hundreds of employees. They blamed this on the national teacher shortage, which is due to a lack of students in college graduating with a degree in education.

MCPSS is offering signing bonuses to new hires. Those bonuses include:

$1,500 for support personnel

$3,000 for new teachers

$4,000 for new special-education teachers

$5,000 for new teachers agreeing to teach in select schools

The career fair will be held on Tuesday, May 9 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center.