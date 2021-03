MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill and Deputy Superintendent of Academics Dr. Lakesha Brackins received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Both received special #TeamMCPSS masks, which were made for employees who get the vaccine.

MCPSS has partnered with Mobile Infirmary and USA Health to vaccinate employees who would like to receive the vaccine.