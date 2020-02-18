MCPSS joins Baldwin schools in opposing summer vacation change

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County school board disagrees with the State’s move to start school after Labor Day and end by Memorial Day.

The board has unanimously approved a resolution opposing the proposal by the legislature.

“Because schools are required to be in session 180 days, or 1,080 hours per year, the legislation would eliminate several holidays and breaks and may require school to be in session longer each day,” the board stated, in a Facebook post.

The video in this article addresses Baldwin County’s similar sentiments, which were expressed last week.

The full MCPSS resolution opposing the change can be found here.

