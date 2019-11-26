MCPSS introduces first of its kind security system at Davidson High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools incorporating first of its kind technology into one of its schools to help keep your children safer. The system alerts students, staff, and law enforcement in the case of an emergency.

The new system is inside Davidson High School and outside as well. It turns colors, uses digital signage, and an intercom, to make everyone aware when an emergency situation is happening. The system is called the Technology Integrated Security System (TISS).

When an emergency happens, like a lockdown, or a fire, it flashes a color like blue for a tornado. It also has a digital sign and an intercom alerting everyone, and it sends notifications to computers as well as alerting law enforcement and first responders when needed.

We were happy to give a demonstration today of the new Technology Integrated Security System at Davidson High School…. Posted by Mobile County Public Schools on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Mobile County Board of School Commissioners President Don Stringfellow said, “I’ve worked in this system and with people for over 43 years as a teacher and an administrator and I have never, ever seen anything that compares to this in terms of security.”

The school district says the current system is a pilot program. MCPSS is the first school system in Alabama to be certified by the ALICE Training Institute for implementing safety strategies that go beyond the conventional lockdown.

We’ll show you more about this cutting-edge system tonight on News 5 at 10.