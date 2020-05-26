MCPSS holds graduation ceremonies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It is a busy week for The Mobile County Public School District as the majority of their high schools are holding graduation with specific guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those guidelines set by Gov. Ivey for gatherings were in place while we attended Williamson High’s graduation at Ladd Pebbles stadium.

The excitement for the students was present considering just weeks ago they thought graduation was not a possibility. Rena Phillips with MCPSS said, “The kids are excited to put on that cap and gown because there was a time when they didn’t know if they were going to be able to wear it and to walk across that stage and we are just happy that we were able to do this for them.”

Some of those safety measures in place for the graduations include everyone being required to wear a face mask, sanitation stations for students on either side of the stage, and social distancing in place on the field and in the stands. The measures were not only for the students and staff either but also for the friends and family in attendance. Students were allowed to bring five guests, and they had to maintain distance from other group., In fact, security was present to make sure of this.

For the graduates, they were just excited about the opportunity to celebrate this achievement. Williamson High’s Valedictorian Trinity Pettway said this: “It’s very exciting to at least have a graduation, and I hope everyone succeeds.”

Here is the full schedule for MCPSS graduations:

LATEST STORIES



