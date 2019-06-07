MCPSS gets grants for 7 new Pre-K classrooms

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – JANUARY 28: Children wave their hands at a private nursery school January 28, 2005 in Glasgow, Scotland. The average price of pre-school care has increased over the past year, sending child care prices to an average of GBP200 in parts of the southeast. Many working parents in the UK have called for […]

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools has been awarded seven new classroom grants as part of the state’s largest-ever single-year expansion of its award-winning First Class Pre-K program. This expansion comes as the result of the Alabama Legislature’s approval of Gov. Kay Ivey’s recommended budget increase for the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.

The grant awards will fund new First-Class Pre-K classrooms as Castlen, Dixon, Fonde, Hutchens, O’Rourke, J.E. Turner and St. Elmo elementary schools, allowing MCPSS to provide high-quality Pre-K to 126 more 4-year-olds. This brings the totals to 68 First Class Pre-K classrooms in the system serving 1,224 students for the 2019-2020 school year.

The National Institute for Early Education Research has ranked Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program as the highest quality state-funded Pre-K program in the nation for the 13th year in a row, along with Michigan and Rhode Island.