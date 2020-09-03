MCPSS employees show appreciation to superintendent, deputy superintendent

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — MCPSS employees took the time and resources to say ‘thank you’ to Superintendent Chresal Threadgill and Deputy Superintendent Dr. Lakesha Brackins for their dedication to scaling out the remote learning plan.
They also wanted to express their gratitude toward teachers and other MCPSS employees as well.
