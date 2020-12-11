MCPSS delays in-person instruction after holiday break due to potential rise in COVID-19 cases

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Since COVID-19 cases are expected to rise in the next month, Mobile County Public School’s Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill has decided to delay in-person instructions once the holiday break is over for students.

Instead, school will be restricted to remote learning from January 4th-8th.

Here’s the full statement:

As we approach the closing of the first semester, I wanted to thank each of you again for your continued support of our school system, even during this time of uncertainty. ​I couldn’t be prouder of the dedication, resilience, and perseverance displayed by all individuals associated with MCPSS. I have been continuously amazed with how everyone has been working as a team with one goal in mind, to educate our students in a safe learning environment. Again, thank you for being an integral part of the success of #TeamMCPSS.

As we prepare for the holiday break, we will continue making a concentrated effort to protect the health, safety, and well-being of all students, faculty, and staff members on all MCPSS campuses. To do so, we request your assistance by continuing to stress to our students the importance of wearing face masks and social distancing at all times. We must do all we can to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our community. The schools will continue doing our part as well by continuously cleaning and adhering to all CDC guidelines.

With the holidays approaching, health officials have warned of the possibility that we will face rising numbers of COVID cases. After studying the data and consulting with state and local health officials, I feel that it is best to delay the return of face-to-face instruction by one week. This delay will allow a period of time after the holiday before students return to our campuses. Therefore, ALL students will participate in remote-only instruction from January 4-8. Currently, the plan is for MCPSS to resume in-person learning on January 11, 2021. However, please understand that there is a possibility for remote learning to be extended beyond one week. If that is the case, I will let you know as soon as possible. When we do return to in-person learning, students will have the option of continuing remote learning or returning for face-to-face instruction.

All students will need to take their devices home when we dismiss for the holiday on December 18. Please have your children ready to learn remotely on their computers the morning of January 4, and please continue to check your email for any updates from me and from your school.

Thank you for your continued patience and flexibility as we do what is best for the health and safety of our students and employees. Have a wonderful and safe holiday season.

MCPSS