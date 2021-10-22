MCPSS cutting ties with Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System announced Friday, Oct. 22, no further events will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, planned or otherwise.

MCPSS says its cutting ties — there will be no more football games or school system sanctioned events at Ladd, ever again. This is in the wake of five people being shot during the Williams versus Vigor game during the fourth quarter on Oct. 15. Two of those victims are still in the hospital, and the gunman is still at large.

Relocations of all events scheduled at Ladd-Peebles for the remainder of the year are being moved, including the remainder of scheduled football games — those played tonight, play-off games, and MCPSS graduation ceremonies. The school system says moving games to on-campus stadiums allows for better security because there are fewer entrances and the stadiums are smaller.

But this decision came at a cost. According to MCPSS’s contract with Ladd, tenants shall pay $4,500 per game. That results in $18,000 that the school system had to pay Ladd for those four canceled games.

The school system spoke with WKRG News 5 today and said their relationship with Ladd has been good, but this decision for the move is what they think is best.

When it comes to safety at tonight’s games, fans are no longer allowed to come into the game after halftime. MCPSS says they are continuing their safety protocols, involving asking fans to be alert, and if they see something, say something.

The school system says they hope to have one or two of the new on-campus stadiums built by next year.