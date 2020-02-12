MCPSS creates new hashtag celebrating district

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools System launched a new hashtag on Tuesday. It’s a way for people to show their pride for the school district.

The hashtag is #IAmMCPSS. The district says it celebrates the major strides MCPSS have made in the last year, and the goals its still working toward.

Mobile County Public Schools has a lot to be proud of. MCPSS Representative Rena Philips said, “We have now made a B on the state report card for the first time ever… We have 14 national blue ribbon schools which is the highest award given to any private or public school in the country, and I think that, that’s probably more than anywhere else in the state… Our kids are earning more scholarships than ever before. We earned 159-million dollars last year.”

The district has made big strides. Philips thinks new leadership is to thank for the changes. She said, “Like with any schools we have challenges, but I think one thing that Mister Threadgill is not afraid to do is address those challenges and find solutions for the problems and fix them.”

It’s not just students seeing the differences, but teachers too. Philips said, “When we have a new teacher, they are now enrolling in our new teacher academy and we’re helping them adapt to the classroom and learn each other and learn methods on how to become good teachers.”

Philips said that professional development group also met on Tuesday night. She said the teachers help each other by coming together to learn together.

