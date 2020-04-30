MCPSS considering social distance learning for 2020-21 school year

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System is making plans for social distancing learning for the 2020-21 school year.

“We know that social distancing recommendations will likely be around for a while, so we are taking that into consideration as we make plans for the 2020-21 school year. We are working along with the state on that, and we will let everyone know when the plan is finalized,” Rena Phillips with MCPSS said.

