MCPSS considering social distance learning for 2020-21 school year

In the first new major shipbuilding program it has started in more than a decade, the U.S. Navy announced Thuursday it has awarded a $795-million per ship contract to Fincantieri to begin building a new class of guided-missile frigates. Mobile-based Austal USA was one of four finalists and was considered by most analysts as a strong contender for the contract.

The detail design and construction contract covers one ship in the current Fiscal Year 2020 and options for as many as nine more ships, for a total value of $5.58 billion if all options are exercised.