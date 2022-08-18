MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Public School System have confirmed in an email to parents that Ladd-Peebles Stadium will be hosting five high school football teams during the 2022 football season.

B.C. Rain High School, LeFlore High School, Murphy High School and Williamson High School will use Ladd-Peebles as their home stadium, with Vigor High School using the stadium for one home game. MCPSS Superintendent sent out a list of security measures that the school system and Ladd-Peebles will have, which include:

They will have an even greater presence of police and security officers at MCPSS football games.

Stadiums will have one or two designated gates for spectators, and ALL spectators will be required to go through a metal detector. The gates will be manned by officers and school administrators. Officers will remain at the gates for the entire game.

Police and/or security officers will be positioned throughout the stadiums and parking lots, and officers and administrators will constantly monitor stands on both sides. We encourage you to notify us immediately of any suspicious individuals or activities.

Only clear bags, including purses, will be allowed; and all bags will be searched upon entry. No backpacks will be allowed.

There will be absolutely no passes out.

No weapons, pocketknives, alcohol, illegal substances, or outside food or drink will be allowed in the stadiums.

Tickets ONLY will be sold online through GoFan.

The Superintendent has recommended that the school board members approve the lease agreement between the Board of School Commissioners and The Public Park and Recreation Board of the City of Mobile, which represents Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The school system will pay $2,000 per game played at the stadium. Previously, MCPSS paid $3,500 to use Ladd-Peebles, meaning they will pay $1,500 less than what they were paying.

This agreement is expected to be approved at the next school board meeting, which will take place Monday, Aug. 22, according to officials with MCPSS.