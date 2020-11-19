MCPSS: Class dismissed Friday until Monday, November 30 for Thanksgiving break

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — MCPSS reminds all that class will be released from school on Friday, November 20, 2020 and will reconvene Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Mobile County Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill has this message to share after students return:

“With the COVID-19 confirmed cases again on the rise, I encourage everyone to continue enforcing and practicing the following when we return to the buildings on November 30thafter the Thanksgiving break:

Remember to social distance at all times, even when wearing face masks.

Wash hands regularly and thoroughly.

Try to refrain from large group gatherings.

Employees and students who are sick should stay home.

Employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 should let us know immediately so we can conduct the proper contact tracing.

Employees and students who experience the loss of taste and/or smell should report to the school nurse immediately, per CDC guidance.”

