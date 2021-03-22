MCPSS Board unanimously approves teacher bonus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Board of School Commissioners unanimously approved Superintendent Chresal Threadgill’s recommendation to give a $1,200 one-time bonus to all full-time employees for future work and expectations.

“Your hard work over the last year has not gone unnoticed,” Threadgill said in a letter Friday. “Because we as a district have practiced patience and have made tough decisions that have set our district on a positive financial footing for the first time in memory, I am able to tell you today that patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet,” Threadgill wrote in a letter sent to employees earlier in March.

The goal is for employees to receive this as a direct deposit in their bank accounts as a separate check by the end of the week.