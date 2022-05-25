MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooting at an elementary school in Texas prompted reactions across the country. The shooting has prompted some Mobile County Public School Board Members to ask officials to look into other ways to make sure their students are safe.

The Mobile County School Board met Wednesday morning, beginning their regular meeting with a prayer, and thinking about the 21 families whose lives have forever been changed.

“It’s a horrible thing and seems to be happening way too often,” said Don Stringfellow, a Mobile County School Board Member, during their meeting.

Another school shooting, at an elementary school.

“Our hearts are broken for the people in Texas, and for what happened. I’m saying that as a school employee and as a mom,” said Rena Philips, a spokesperson with the Mobile County Public School System.

21 people were killed at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. This latest shooting prompted at least one Mobile County school board member to rethink something he had opposed in the past.

“At one time, about 4-5 years ago, I objected to arming our school resource officers so I’m going to ask the superintendent to get with our resource officer director and come up with a policy or procedure to look into the possibility of arming our resource officers. I think we’re just at the point now that we need to take all means necessary – safe as possible to prepare our resource officers for a similar attack,” said School Board Member Dr. Reginald Crenshaw during the meeting.

Several other members agreed with this request during the meeting. The school system says safety is a priority for the district.

“We really do have the most high-tech systems that are available right now in our school system. We have the door locks, the cameras, and all of that. We do our very best every single day to keep our children safe,” said Philips.

The school system asks students and faculty to remember ‘if you see something say something.’

“We make safety a priority and we try our best every single day to stop things like that from ever happening. It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Philips.

The Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent sent out a response to the shooting to parents.