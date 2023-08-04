MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Public School System, just like many school systems across the country, have experienced a bus driver shortage, but some staff members have taken matters into their own hands.

“We have teachers that have gone to the bus depot, and their getting their CDL license to help navigate students to and from especially athletic events and other activities,” School Board President Sherry McDade said.

Many teachers who have gotten their commercial driver’s license, McDade said, are coaches and band directors. She said getting their CDL’s allows them to drive their students to and from events without having to hire a bus driver.

Teachers who drive students to and from school are paid extra for every day that the get behind the wheel:

$35 for one route

$45 for two routes

$57 for three or more routes

“We’re out their soliciting people who have their CDL’s that can come in and assist us with moving students to school and picking them up from school,” McDade said.

McDade described the bus driving position as a part-time job with full-time benefits. She said drivers receive full health insurance that includes medical, dental, vision and prescription. Drivers also get state retirement benefits.

Bus drivers pay per year can vary depending on time put in and years of experience:

$14k for 2 hours a day

$17k for 4 hours a day

$22k for 6 hours a day

Each year a bus driver stays with the school system, McDade said they get an extra pay bump.

“We have a bus driver shortage,” MCPSS Communications Director Rena Phillips said. “We have had one for several years, and we tend to make do with that. We will get the children to school.”

McDade said that it might be a bumpy road for the first few weeks of school, but MCPSS will have a more concrete bus schedule once the school year gets up to speed.

“Hopefully by the end of this week, we’ll be able to accommodate them,” McDade said.

To apply, Phillips said people can visit their website. New drivers would have to get their CDL and a background check.