MCPSS approved the transfer of Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city, but with some changes.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Public School Board approved the intergovernmental agreement, the sale agreement, and ‘minor changes’ mutually agreed upon between the city and the school board to progress the transfer of Ladd-Peebles stadium.

The intergovernmental agreement allowed the city to bypass the traditional bidding process that would usually occur the city sells a property. The sale agreement locked in the cost of the property and the conditions upon which the school board and city must agree in regard to the stadium’s future.

One of the biggest changes the school board made to the agreement was the stadium’s capacity. Currently sitting at 40,000 seats, MCPSS hoped to take away 15,000 seats.

“We’re going to get it down to 25,000 seats to make it more compatible for high school football and to also be able to host those HBCU games,” MCPSS Director of Communications, Rena Phillips, said.

MCPSS Board President Sherry McDade said she hopes to reduce the stadium’s capacity to ensure the safety of the students. She said the 75-year-old stadium need a structural facelift.

“We just got down to the 25,000 seats last week. So, we’ll have to get that engineered and get an architecture involved and all that,” Phillips said.

Taking away seats, as McDade said, will cost money. The city vowed to allow MCPSS up to $9.2 million to make improvements to the stadium. McDade said MCPSS will use $5.2 million in funds that had already been allocated to build Murphy High School a football stadium.

For any city funds that are left over after the renovations are complete, MCPSS must return the amount to the city.

The school district voted a year ago to build stadiums for intercity schools, which they argued would generate revenue for the individual schools with a stadium on their campus. One of those schools was Williamson High School, which is right across the street from Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Williamson High School, traditionally, has called Ladd-Peebles Stadium their home turf; however, the school district is taking the first steps to build a new football stadium for Williamson High School after the city agreed to transfer land to MCPSS for the structure.

Murphy High School, which board members said has been ‘quietly waiting’ for a new stadium will call Ladd-Peebles Stadium their home field. Until Williamson High School’s football stadium is built, both they and Murphy High School will play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The city will add artificial turf to the field ahead of the upcoming football season. Schoolboard members said that is the only upgrade that will be made to the stadium until after the 2023 football season.

The city gave MCPSS a 30-month time frame they are allowed to shut the stadium down for up to 18 months to make repairs.

McDade said the school board has seen architectural designs, but with the capacity reduction, those designs will need to be tweaked.

“We’re going to put it into the 21st century. Ladd Stadium is 75 years old. It needs more than just a facelift,” McDade said.

The city is working to determine whether the school board’s changes to the agreement are significant enough to warrant another vote from the city council.