MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System approved a plan Monday morning that will bring high school football games back to Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The MCPPS school board approved an agenda outlining the agreement between the school board and The Public Park and Recreation Board of the City of Mobile, which represents Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The agreement states that B.C. Rain High School, LeFlore High School, Murphy High School and Williamson High School will use Ladd-Peebles as their home stadium, with Vigor High School using the stadium for one home game.

The school board will partner with FirstGuard, a security company that contracts local law enforcement for events. The partnership allows board members to contract a specific number of officers needed per game.

Security members will be paid $74.24 per hour using district local funds, according to MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill.

MCPPS will pay $2,000 per game, $1,500 less than last year. Mobile County high schools will also receive revenue from concessions. The agreement means MCPPS “will have all logistical control” of operations, according to Threadgill.

MCPSS pulled high school football from Ladd-Peebles after two shootings. Five people were shot in 2021 during a football game at Ladd-Peebles, and in 2019, nine people were shot at a football game.