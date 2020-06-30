MCPSS announces school to start August 10

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County public schools will start as originally planned this school year, announced Chresal Threadgill, Superintendent of Mobile County Public Schools.

Threadgill sent out the following message to MCPSS staff, parents, and guardians Tuesday:

I hope all of you are having a wonderful summer thus far. As of Friday, the Alabama State Department of Education released a Roadmap to Reopening Schools for the 2020-2021 start of school. The roadmap was designed as a guide for districts to use as we develop our individual start of school plans for the upcoming year. As of now, Mobile County Public Schools will begin school on the board-approved date, August 10, as indicated on our district 2020-2021 calendar, which can be found on our website.

Each of you will receive an electronic survey via email this week requesting specific information. It is imperative that you complete a survey for EACH child within the household indicating the requested information.

As you know, things are still changing with each coming day as it relates to COVID-19 and its impact on our community. Therefore, as we make final plans for the start of school, please understand that things are subject to change. However, it is my intent to communicate our plans by mid-July to allow you as parents to make needed preparations for your student(s).

I appreciate your continued support and our MCPSS family is looking forward to opening our doors again to our students, remembering that the safety and well-being of each child is our number one priority.