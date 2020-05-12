MCPSS announces new in-person graduation plan

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools announced a graduation plan for seniors to have an in-person graduation at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Read Superintendent Chresal Threadgill’s full statement below:

I hope each of you are off to a great week. As you are probably aware, Governor Ivey issued a new order at the end of last week as it relates to Alabama High School Graduation Ceremonies. According to the order, effective May 11, 2020, school districts may hold traditional graduation ceremonies to recognize the Class of 2020. However, the ceremonies must remain in compliance with both social distancing and safety parameters.

My intentions with every decision made as it relates to our MCPSS Class of 2020, are not only for the best interest of our students but are in the best interest of spectators and all involved. Therefore, while remaining in compliance with the new order, we will be amending our MCPSS graduation exercises to allow for a more traditional graduation experience that our students deserve. Our revised graduation exercises will commence as follows:

• All high school graduation ceremonies traditionally held at the USA Mitchell Center will now take place inside Ladd Stadium. The schedule, to include dates and times for ceremonies, will be communicated by each school.

• All graduates will participate in a traditional graduation ceremony, dressed in cap and gown, while adhering to the six-foot social-distancing rule.

• In order to protect the safety of all involved, spectators will be allowed to attend the ceremony with each graduate being limited to five (5) tickets.

• Tickets will be taken up at the gate and those without a ticket will not be allowed entry.

• All schools will practice for ceremonies before the actual ceremony time so graduates will be familiar with how the ceremonies will take place.

• Additional information will be communicated either today or tomorrow from each high school, detailing more specifics related to graduation ceremonies.

We know that not all decisions made will be favorable to everyone. However, with the pandemic we are facing, we ask that you respect that it is an extremely daunting task to plan graduation ceremonies for over 3,500 students within the parameters set forth and with time restraints. However, I promise that we will ALWAYS do what is best for students.

Again, we are excited that we will be able to honor the Class of 2020 in the manner they deserve. We still request your patience and understanding in knowing that we must remain in compliance to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and spectators as we strive to recognize the hard work and determination exhibited by the Mobile County Public Schools Class of 2020.

Respectfully,

Chresal D. Threadgill

Superintendent

Mobile County Public Schools