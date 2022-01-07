MCPSS announces graduation dates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the last semester of high school for the Class of 2022 started this week, many seniors are excitedly anticipating walking across the stage to receive their diplomas. Mobile County Public School System announced on their Facebook page the official dates for every high school’s graduation.
The 2022 MCPSS Graduation Schedule:
Thursday, May 12:
- Augusta Evans, 10 a.m.
Friday, May 13:
- Davidson, 9 a.m.
- Murphy, 2 p.m.
- Citronelle, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 14:
- Baker 1, 9 a.m.
- Baker 2, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 16:
- Vigor, 9 a.m.
- Theodore, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17:
- Williamson, 9 a.m.
- Blount, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18:
- B.C. Rain, 9 a.m.
- Alma Bryant, 2 p.m.
Thursday, May 19:
- LeFlore, 9 a.m.
- MGM, 2 p.m.
All graduation ceremonies will be at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center, except Augusta Evans and Citronelle, which will be at their schools.