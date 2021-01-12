McIntosh school community honors senior killed in crash with police officer

McINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Senior Kenya Reed was missing on the basketball court Tuesday night.

Her teammate wore her jersey, No. 4, in her honor.

“Kenya was a hardworking girl. She was always determined to be a winner. She brought something different to the game,” said Coach Renard Davis.

State Troopers say the crash happened Sunday just before 8 p.m. on West Lee Street near I-65 in Chickasaw and involved an on-duty Chickasaw police officer.

Principal Jamelle Sauls described Reed as a model student-athlete.

“I was telling the faculty the other day, she could run this office better than any adult could,” she said. “Type of qualities you don’t see often, but Kenya, she had it. She had those qualities. She was high energy. A great student. Academically at the top of her class.”

The school will also be holding a balloon release in Reed’s honor Thursday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has not provided any further details about the crash, including the condition of the officer or the cause of the collision.

LATEST STORIES: