MCHD will provide low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will provide low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets during two weekends in July. To adhere to social distancing these events will be drive-thru clinics.

The rabies shots cost $12 per pet and payable in cash. The Alabama Department of Public Health has provided a rabies quarantine fact sheet. The fact sheet can be viewed here.

The schedule for the rabies shots are below:

July 10 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry Road in Mobile

July 11 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

July 18 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Kuddles-N-Kisses, 11120 Meadow Lark Road in Grand Bay

July 25 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., B&B Pet Stop, 5035 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile

