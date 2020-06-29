MCHD will provide low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will provide low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets during two weekends in July. To adhere to social distancing these events will be drive-thru clinics.

The rabies shots cost $12 per pet and payable in cash. The Alabama Department of Public Health has provided a rabies quarantine fact sheet. The fact sheet can be viewed here.

The schedule for the rabies shots are below:

  • July 10 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry Road in Mobile
  • July 11 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile
  • July 18 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Kuddles-N-Kisses, 11120 Meadow Lark Road in Grand Bay
  • July 25 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., B&B Pet Stop, 5035 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile

