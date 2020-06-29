MCHD will provide low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will provide low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets during two weekends in July. To adhere to social distancing these events will be drive-thru clinics.
The rabies shots cost $12 per pet and payable in cash. The Alabama Department of Public Health has provided a rabies quarantine fact sheet. The fact sheet can be viewed here.
The schedule for the rabies shots are below:
- July 10 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry Road in Mobile
- July 11 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile
- July 18 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Kuddles-N-Kisses, 11120 Meadow Lark Road in Grand Bay
- July 25 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., B&B Pet Stop, 5035 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile
LATEST STORIES
- Congressional panel investigates U.S. Park Police tactics during D.C. protest
- Troup County investigators looking for man videoed smacking Zebra at zoo
- Mayors of Mobile County issue stastement on COVID-19
- ECSO: Arrest made on cold case from 2003
- NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: MTV Video Music Awards will be held in Brooklyn this summer