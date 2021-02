MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is warning those near Chin street and Butts street to take precautions after a sewage sanitary overflow.

Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to the issue Friday between 12:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Health officers are urging all residents to avoid contact with any standing water but if you do, make sure to wash your hands and clothing immediately to avoid getting sick.

No boil water notice has been made effective at this time.