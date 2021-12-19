MCHD warns of increase in COVID-19 cases during holiday gatherings, travel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is warning the public about the spread of COVID-19 during Christmas gatherings and New Year celebrations.

The health department reported this week the number of new COVID-19 cases is climbing again.

Dr. Rendi Murphree is seeing a new trend in COVID cases.

“We’re seeing cases up, hospitalizations up slightly, the percent positive is inching up slightly,” said Murphree.

“We’re starting to hear about cases of COVID-19 in long term care facilities.”

While it’s just a slight increase, the health department said it could get worse in the coming weeks.

“It’s nothing like the record numbers we saw in the summer of course but it could easily get that way,” Murphree said.

Mobile County is at a moderate risk level for transmission. At the state level, it’s a substantial risk level.

This past week, Alabama announced its first case of the omicron variant. That person did not travel outside of Alabama and contracted it from someone else within the state, a MCHD spokesperson said.

“I expect as we see more and more PCR specimens sequenced, we will learn it’s more widespread than we thought,” Murphree said.

Health experts remind everyone to be careful especially this time of year as they expect a steeper increase in cases as we go into the new year.

“Particularly through the holidays when we know there are going to be a lot of gatherings and a lot of travel, please continue to do what you can to slow transmission of COVID-19 in our community,” she said.