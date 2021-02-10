MCHD urges people to not gather in large groups on Fat Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fat Tuesday is less than a week away and the Mobile County Health Department is urging people to not gather in large groups.

“We saw our greatest spike in the number of cases following gatherings during the holidays… we are just starting to come down from that historic high number of cases and hospitalizations. I don’t want to see us lose ground on the Covid transmission in our community. The only way we can slow transmission is to follow the public health measures outlined in the Safer at Home order,” Dr. Rendi Murphree said.

Last week, the city of Mobile announced a plan for Fat Tuesday, including a large portion of road closures. The city is trying to be proactive and get ahead of the inevitability of people gathering downtown to celebrate Mardi Gras. Public Safety Director James Barber said, “We’re trying to find a way to make it safe and healthy to enjoy and celebrate Mardi Gras by providing an open space.”

The health department, however, is recommending to find other ways to celebrate.

“Do not gather. I don’t know how many more ways to say it. It is a fact that Covid spreads through gatherings, the larger they are the more spread occurs, and now we are starting to see variants in the state of Alabama, which is more highly transmissible, more infectious. We don’t yet know if we have the more infectious variant of COVID-19 in Mobile County,” Murphree said.

“I would be really disappointed if we as a county, as a community in Mobile, if we don’t do the things we need to continue slowing covid transmission in the community,” Murphree said.