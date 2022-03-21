MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department announced March 21 that the department is getting its second mobile medical unit. The custom coach bus will provide healthcare to community members including:

General primary medical care

Diagnostic laboratory

Screenings

Voluntary family planning

Immunizations

Well child services

Gynecological care

Preventative dental

Health education

Outreach

Translation

The 37-foot long bus has several clinic features including:

Exam room

Handicapped accessibility (as demonstrated by lift and patient-friendly environment that is easy to navigate)

Intake/reception area with seating for at least three people

Laboratory with sink and standard set-up with space for refrigerator and workspace Restroom

Seating for both driver and passenger

Desk and shelf workspace for clinical staff

Generator

The new bus with help the MCHD to serve 13 sites within the community. The new bus was purchased to “encourage and increase HIV testing and educational outreach,” according to a news release from the MCHD.