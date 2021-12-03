MCHD to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at event in Semmes

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine event Dec. 22 in Semmes. 

The MCHD will be offering pediatric versions of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. An adult version of the Pfizer vaccine will also be available. 

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boy and Girls Club of South Alabama at 3810 Wulff Road in Semmes. 

If you cannot make this event, the MCDHD is providing pediatric vaccines via appointment. To set up an appointment, call 251-690-8889. 

Walgreens and CVS are also offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines in Mobile County.

