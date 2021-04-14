MCHD to offer COVID-19 rapid testing two days a week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health is now offering COVID-19 rapid testing two days a week.

Testing will take place Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street) in Downtown Mobile.

The testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. The testing is walk-in availability only. No appointments are necessary.

Once you arrive at the clinic, please inform the greeter that you are interested in a free, rapid COVID-19 test. You will be directed to a waiting area.

