MCHD to consolidate health centers starting Wednesday, March 18

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Because of the recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Alabama, the Mobile County Health Department will be making temporary changes to its operations.

Effective on Wednesday, March 18, the only health centers that will remain open are:

· Urgent Care at the Keeler Memorial Building (Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 251 North Bayou Street in Downtown Mobile). Only sick patients should go to Keeler’s Urgent Care.

· Newburn Health Center (Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 248 Cox Street in Midtown Mobile). Well babies (patients 1 year old or younger) for well child checks and WIC (Women, Infants & Children) supplemental nutrition program participants will be seen at the Newburn Health Center. WIC services will be available Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· OB services will be offered at the Women’s Center directly behind the Newburn Health Center (Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

· All other MCHD clinic sites will be closed.

The following Healthcare Lines will be established to assist our patients during this time:

· Medical Triage Line at 251-690-8978

· Pharmacy Refill Line at 251-445-8635

· COVID-19 Information Line at 251-410-MCHD (6243)

The following capabilities will move to an online environment:

· All food handler classes (no face to face classes will be offered)

· Vital Records can be ordered online from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Print and mail (http://mchd.org/General/Home.aspx; selects Services and click Marriage/Birth Certificates) a vital records application request to ADPH, Center for Health Statistics, Box 5625, Montgomery, AL 36103-5625, along with your payment of $15.

MCHD is suspending all routine environmental inspections, but any complaints for these departments should be sent by email to iscomplaints@mchd.org. MCHD will only be conducting responses for Onsite Sewage, Environmental Health Inspections and Vector Services on a case-by-case basis.

“During this time of uncertainty, it is natural for everyone to feel uneasy,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County. “However, we have been communicating last week and this weekend to prepare for our response and shifting of operations. The health of our employees and the community is our greatest concern.

“That being said, please remember simple things you can do to decrease your chances of getting sick. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently or cleanse them with hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol. If you are sick, please stay home. Practice social distancing with a minimum of 6 feet.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES