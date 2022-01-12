MCHD testing facility seeing ‘uptick’ in testing and vaccinations since the holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In November, The Mobile County Health Department moved its COVID-19 vaccIine and testing site to the Festival Centre in West Mobile.

With an uptick in COVID19 cases locally, the facility has seen a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases.

In fact, Mobile County has now surpassed 90,000 total COVID-19 cases reported.

MCHD COVID-19 Clinic Administrator Veronica Mercadel said the clinic has seen an increase in the facilities needed by the community.

“There has been an uptick and an increase since the Christmas holiday,” Mercadel said. “The longest wait time was 2 hours, that was Monday, Tuesday, pretty much every day here.”

Initially, this facility was only open on certain days of the week, but as cases continue to break records they are now open almost every day of the week, offering tests, vaccinations and boosters to all ages five and above.

“Yesterday we tested 1,180. Monday was 1,015,” said Mercadel.

Locals are prepared to wait long periods of time to be tested or get vaccinated to protect themselves as much as they can against this deadly widespread virus.

“And they’re good with this thing,” said Ella Johnson Jones. “So I would advise any and everybody to please keep these masks on and get tested.”

Mercadel said she believes this facility will be steady for weeks to come.

“I think there will be an increase for some time to come. We ask the community to please come out and get vaccinated,” said Mercadel. “If you need to be tested, come out and do that. Please practice social distancing and wear your mask.”

The MCHD Festival Centre clinic is open Monday-Friday 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. and Saturday’s 10 A.M.- 2 P.M.