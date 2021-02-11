MCHD: Temporary event permits waived for Mardi Gras 2021 in Downtown Mobile, Governor’s Safer at Home Order remains in effect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the community leads up to Mardi Gras 2021, Mobile County Health Department goes over what is to be expected.
The following is a statement from the Mobile County Health Department regarding the operation of permitted bars and food establishments in Downtown Mobile leading up to Mardi Gras 2021:
Temporary event permits are being waived for permitted bars and food establishments within the legally defined City of Mobile Entertainment Districts, on their premises and areas approved by the City of Mobile. Inspectors will be out throughout the weekend as well as Fat Tuesday to ensure Health codes are being followed and outdoor bars comply with existing health regulations. The Governor’s Safer at Home Order remains in effect. Masking and social distancing will be required, and frequent hand sanitation is encouraged to all who attend.MCHD