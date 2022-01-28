Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — New recommendations for early childhood education programs have been released by the CDC.

The Mobile County Health Department shared on their Facebook new guidelines for operating Early Care and Education/Child Care Programs.

The CDC recommends universal indoor masking in ECE programs for everyone 2 years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccinations, also recommended for those of age, but the CDC notes many of those children in the early childhood programs are not of that status.

The guidelines list off ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in early childcare programs including:

promoting vaccinations

Consistent and correct mask use

Physical distancing and cohering

Proper ventilation

Handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Contact tracing and cleaning and disinfecting

New CDC guidance states that isolation and quarantine periods can be reduced to five days for people who can consistently wear well-fitting masks, as long as they remain symptom free, or fever has ended and symptoms have improved.

It also recommends mask being worn by all within the childhood programs for those ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status.

It goes on to make recommendations for layered COVID-19 prevention strategies remain critical to protect people, including children and staff, who are not up to date or not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, especially in areas of moderate-to-high community transmission levels.

Recommended quarantine for children and staff are laid out as well. If someone inside the center develops COVID-19 or symptoms, it is important to contact trace and identify anyone who was less than 6 feet away from the infected person for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour-period.

From day 6 to 10, staff and children returning from quarantine should avoid being around other people who are at a higher risk for severe illness as much as possible.

You can read more on the new guidelines by clicking the link here.