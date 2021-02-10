MCHD questions turnout for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is currently only administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But are people actually showing up to get that second dose?

MCHD says they are encouraged by the turnout they’ve seen so far. But they do say they can only see the data for those getting vaccinated with them.

Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health updated their vaccine dashboard, to now show how many people have received one or more doses of the vaccine, and how many people have received both doses that complete the vaccine series.

The dashboard shows more than 418,000 people have received one or more doses of the vaccine in Alabama, and more than 104,000 people have completed the vaccine series.

In Mobile County, they say they are encouraged by the response so far.

“What we’re seeing at the health department is, by and large, people are returning for their second dose,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, with the Mobile County Health Department.

The health department says they have given out about 5,000 first doses at MCHD or the Mobile Cruise Terminal, and have provided more than 400 doses at locations in Semmes, North Mobile, Citronelle, and Eight Mile.

“It is really exciting to think that this week we will complete the series on a couple thousand people,” said Dr. Murphree.

MCHD is administering the Moderna vaccine, they encourage anyone who got their first dose of the vaccine with them to return within four weeks to get the second dose.

“We would prefer to vaccinate you in a few weeks of your second dose as soon as that date is possible. But, it can be extended several weeks,” said Dr. Murphree.

Baldwin County says they have seen a few people already return for their second doses, but are expecting to see the majority of people return for their second doses starting Tuesday at OWA. If you got your first dose at the Daphne Civic Center, you are to get your second dose at OWA. They say there is ample supply for second round doses of the vaccine. Once you get your first dose of the vaccine, a second dose is allocated and put aside for your second shot.