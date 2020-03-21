MCHD provides update on COVID-19 testing of employees going back to work

Unedited press release from MCHD
MOBILE, Alabama — At this time, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) does not provide or recommend COVID-19 testing for employees returning to work after illness. Patients who have been ill and isolating at home should follow these Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recommendations:
You can leave home after these three things have happened:
• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers) AND
• other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND
• at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
Read more about how to protect yourself by visiting the following CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
