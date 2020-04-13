MCHD: Prichard reports Sanitary Sewer Overflow

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department confirmed that Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to a Sanitary Sewer Overflow on April 13, 2020 at 54 Grove Avenue.

PWW&S says that the overflow was between 1,000 and 9,999.9 gallons and was absorbed into the ground.

Health Officer of Mobile County, Dr. Bernard Eichold II advises residents to take precaution when in contact with standing water. Dr. Eichold says those who have come in direct contact with untreated sewage to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

