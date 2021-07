BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) While Tyler McCryndle stood before a judge on a murder charge, the family of his alleged victim, R. J. Daniels, was making funeral arrangements.

"R.J. was my heart. He was my favorite nephew." For his aunt Natasha Mims it's still hard to believe. "This has been a week from hell for me cause me and R.J. were like this," she says crossing her fingers. "I mean so close."