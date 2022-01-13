MCHD official concerned about COVID-19 numbers in Mobile amid carnival season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) officials updated their COVID outlook on Thursday, Jan. 13 as they try to figure out how Mardi Gras could impact numbers.

The MCHD said cases could level off in the coming weeks, but that could change as we move through carnival season.

As of Wednesday, 930 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mobile County Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Dr. Rendi Murphee with MCHD said that there are more than 90,0000 reported COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

“It really blows my mind that we are probably a week away from seeing 100,000 cases of COVID-19 from this pandemic,” said Murphee.

As cases continue to rise, Murphree said COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise as well with 31 new hospitalizations on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

This surge in cases is now burdening the hospital system.

“So we are beginning to stretch our hospital systems thinner,” said Murphree.

Murphree said the county may hit the plateau of the omicron variant soon, but with Mardi Gras around the corner, she believes this plateau may be extended.

“The models are still showing we will likely not peak hospitalizations and deaths until the end of January/early February,” said Murphree.

“It’s unlikely that they take into account a risk factor call Mardi Gras that we celebrate on the gulf coast. So it will be interesting to see if our numbers on cases, hospitalizations, and deaths will follow the model as predicted or if we will see a second blip on the duration of the wave of omicron.”

Dr. Murphree also talked about “breakthrough” cases, which are those who are fully vaccinated with boosters but still get COVID-19.

Those cases represent about 13% of the positive tests right now at the Festival Centre clinic.

The Mobile County Heath Department will host another virtual COVID-19 update next week.