MCHD moving vaccine clinic to Festival Centre, out of Newburn Building

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is moving its COVID vaccinations and testing from a location near Children’s and Women’s Hospital to the Festival Centre.

At the Festival Centre along Airport Boulevard, you’ll find an empty storefront. Inside is pretty empty too as they get things ready to turn what was a bookstore near Jo Ann Fabric into a place for COVID testing and vaccinations.

“We know the numbers for COVID are down but they’re not down completely,” said MCHD Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Erin Coker. The health department is moving out of the Newburn Building. This more than 60-year-old facility is being gutted in a year-long renovation. All services located here are moving out. COVID testing and vaccinations get their own site. Coker says demand for shots has gone up recently as large local employers enforce vaccine deadlines. This isn’t the only time the Mobile County Health Department has tried to move its vaccination clinic to a spot in West Mobile. You might remember back in August the health department set up a COVID testing and vaccine clinic at the Shoppes at Bel Air that lasted only a week and a half. Getting vaccine services in west Mobile opens it up for more people.

“This is a little more centrally located than the Newburn clinic, there’s easy access from the interstate it’s relatively easy to get in and out of just like the mall was when we were over there, we have more space for testing and vaccination,” said Coker. They expect to have this site for at least the next year.

Starting 11/3/21 the Festival Centre site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 am to 6 pm.

Wednesdays from 9 am to 7 pm

Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm