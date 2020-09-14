MCHD: Medical Needs Shelter admittance requirements announced for Tropical Storm Sally

Unedited press release from MCHD:

MOBILE, Alabama — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD), in coordination with the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, operates a Medical Needs Shelter during emergency conditions. That will be the case this week in response to Tropical Storm Sally.

The Medical Needs Shelter is a shelter of LAST RESORT for patients with physical and/or mental conditions requiring minimal medical/nursing oversight that cannot be accommodated in a general population shelter.

MCHD will open its Medical Needs Shelter at Burns Middle School (6175 Girby Road in Mobile). Registration starts Monday, September 14, at 10 a.m.

Because of COVID-19, extra restrictions will be in place this year. A face covering will be required for entry unless a medical condition prohibits wearing one. Temperatures will be checked prior to admission and screening questions will be asked related to COVID-19. Social distancing and face coverings are required during the entire stay and will be enforced per Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Safer at Home” health order issued on August 27, 2020.

In order to be admitted patients must have the following:

1. A caregiver (MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER) – patients will NOT be admitted without one.

2. Valid identification.

3. Medical Supplies and medications for at least 72-96 hours.

4. Food if a special diet is needed for at least 72 hours.

5. Water, hygiene supplies, anything needed on a daily basis.

Patients with certain medical conditions will be admitted on a case-by-case basis. Examples of these conditions include:

1. CPAP, portable ventilators needing power.

2. Wound care.

3. IV therapy.

4. Stable oxygen, nebulizer, or sleep apnea treatment.

5. Foley/supra-pubic catheter.

6. Functional and access needs of the patients.

7. Wheel-chair bound requiring minimal assistance with daily living.

8. Ostomies.

Each patient will be triaged and admitted on a case-by-case basis. Admittance is on a first-come, first-serve basis because of space limitations.

